Food Truck Fiesta Day

The Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta returns to Lykes Gaslight Park in Tampa today from 11 am to 2 pm with goodies from trucks that include Charm City Eats, Hot Off the Press,, Boba Lounge, I’ll Fry Yo Chicken and Pamz Pizza Cones. Share those pics with us on Facebook or Instagram at @1055thedove.

The newest Buc might be there – Teddy Bridgewater! Bucs training camp is open and the final day open to the public is Thursday, will be a joint practice with the visiting Tennessee Titans. The Bucs first preseason game is against the Titans at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday at 730 am. Bucs are starting a facial recognition program at the security checkpoints to speed things up called G Ahead Entry. It’s an optional program.

“Psycho,” will be on the screen this Sunday at 7 pm, at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets are $5 ande you can grab those here.

