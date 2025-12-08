'Five Nights at Freddy’s 2' wins #1 at the box office with $63 million

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 played to win at the box office this weekend.

The Josh Hutcherson-starring sequel, based on the popular horror game, took the #1 spot with $63 million. According to Variety, that exceeded predictions, which had it debuting between $35 million and $40 million. But it didn't quite reach the heights of the first film, which debuted with $80 million in 2023.

Coming in at #2 was Zootopia 2 with $43 million. The Disney film now surpassed $900 million globally.

The new anime release Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution debuted at #4, while Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, which combines Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, came in at #6.

Here are the top 10 at the box office this week:

1. Five Nights at Freddy's 2 -- $63 million

2. Zootopia 2 -- $43 million

3. Wicked: For Good -- $16.75 million

4. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution -- $10.2 million

5. Now You See Me: Now You Don't -- $3.5 million

6. Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair -- $3.25 million

7. Eternity -- $2.7 million

8. Hamnet -- $2.3 million

9. Dhurandhar -- $1.98 million

10. Predator: Badlands -- $1.86 million

