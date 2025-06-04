A day on the water is such good mental health therapy and when it’s free, even better. This is the weekend! The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is sponsoring eight license-free fishing days during 2025, and this Saturday and Sunday are two days to fish for free for Saltwater fishing. What you need to know is here.

Florida opens license-free saltwater fishing this weekend

Traffic alert! Metallica is on the way! The heavy metal band will play at Raymond James Stadium on Friday and Sunday, marking their first performance in Tampa in 15 years.

For something a little on the quieter side, it’s Night Ranger on Friday at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater at 730 pm. Tickets start at $69.

Photo credit: Janet Macoska

Evan Longoria will retire but he will do it as a Ray. He will sign a one-day contract with the Rays and be honored in a pre-game ceremony before their game against the Miami Marlins Saturday, June 7. Though he sat out last season, the three-time All-Star wants to “come back home” and make his retirement official. Game starts at 4:10 p.m. at 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa. Click here if there’s any tickets left. raysbaseball.com.

Keep listening for your chance to win $1,000 and let The Dove Delete Your Debt five times every weekday, brought to you by Crown Kia, the better way to buy and service.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group