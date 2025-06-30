Finding The Fun

The Juvenile Welfare Board in Pinellas County will launch the JWB Summer Book Bus tour tomorrow. It will make more than 80 stops at community sites from Tarpon Springs to South St. Petersburg in July and will be giving away more than 10,000 brand-new books to 5,000 children. First stop is tomorrow at the James B. Sanderlin NFC on 22nd Ave. S., St. Petersburg, and the full list is here.

Northbound I-275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed tonight, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for overhead sign installation. Traffic will be detoured off at Gandy Boulevard (Exit 28) and directed along Roosevelt Boulevard, Gandy Boulevard, and Dale Mabry Highway.

105.5 The Dove presents Yacht Rock Summer featuring Firefall, Pure Prairie League and Pablo Cruise Thursday night, July 17th at Ruth Eckerd Hall!

Movement Mondays is a free weekly gathering for all ages to dance, for community connection, and a creative space. Plus, it’s all about enjoying the fresh air and beautiful vibes of our downtown waterfront. St. Pete Pier every Monday 7 pm-9 pm.

