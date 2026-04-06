Final trailer for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' features new song 'Runway' by Lady Gaga, Doechii

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway star in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.' (Walt Disney Studios)

The final trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 features a new song by Lady Gaga and Doechii, titled "Runway."

"You were born for the runway," Gaga sings at the end of the trailer.

The Mayhem artist was also photographed on the set of the film, but so far, she hasn't been officially announced as a cast member.

The final trailer for the highly anticipated sequel includes more details about Andy Sachs' (Anne Hathaway) return to fashion magazine Runway, where she worked as a junior assistant to Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) years ago.

It opens with Simone Ashley's character Amari — Miranda's new assistant — showing Andy to her new office at Runway, with Andy telling Amari she used to have her job.

In another clip, Miranda tells Andy that she was hired back at Runway to "help us with our current scandal." She then clarifies that she "did not hire" Andy personally, and all she needs to do is "bide my time until you fail."

More clips show Andy alongside her former Runway colleague Emily Charlton (played by Emily Blunt) and Nigel Kipling (played by Stanley Tucci).

To celebrate the film's release, 20th Century Studios is launching an all-new, limited-edition promotional Runway magazine on April 13.

Tucci and Hathaway appeared in a teaser for the magazine release on Instagram, with Tucci reading the issue, which features Blunt's character on the cover.

The limited-edition Runway issue will be available in pop-up newsstands in Los Angeles, New York City and select locations across the country, as well as online.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 arrives in theaters May 1.

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