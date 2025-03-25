'Final Destination Bloodlines' gets haunting new trailer

Death seems to be inevitable for one family in the new Final Destination Bloodlines trailer.

The new look at the latest installment in the horror franchise previews the story of a grandmother warning her family of death's grip on them after she evaded a violent death in her past.

The trailer opens with a backyard barbecue that nearly turns fatal several times over.

A shard of glass lands in a beverage, a grill catches fire, and a trampoline collapses, among other potentially disastrous events.

Elsewhere in the trailer, grandmother Iris explains that years ago, she had a "premonition" that saved several people from death.

"I saved a lot of lives that night. Lives that were never meant to be saved. But Death doesn't like it when you mess with his plans," Iris says.

Actress Kaitlyn Santa Juana plays college student Stefanie, who sets up the central conflict. "Death is coming for us because we were never supposed to exist," Stefanie says in the trailer.

A synopsis for the upcoming film reads, "Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all."

Final Destination Bloodlines hits theaters May 16.

