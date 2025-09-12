Feeling Crafty And Festive

Tarpon Springs - Metal creations
By Ann Kelly

Is it ever too early to start stashing holiday gifts? I’m sure you can find a few this weekend at the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Festival. Stop down between 10 am and 7 pm. Saturday, or Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm on Dodecanese Blvd.

Good news for fans of the Cross Bay Ferry! Cross Bay Ferry service between Tampa and St. Pete is expected to resume in October 2025Clearwater’s ferry, already running between downtown and the beach, could expand north to Dunedin as soon as next month.

Benson Boone

How about a night out with Benson Boone? Benchmark International Arena on Channelside Drive Saturday night.

Just a a reminder to get those tickets NOW! Free Museum Day is back on Saturday, September 20. For one day only, St. Pete’s museums and cultural spaces are opening their doors with FREE admission! From contemporary art to local history, glass to science, there’s something for everyone to explore. Pro tip: Some locations may require timed tickets or advance registration, so check each museum’s site before you go.

