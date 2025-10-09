Feel The Thunder

A new name for the arena but it’s still the powerful presentation we all have come to love - and expect! Tonight’s the night! The Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Ottawa Senators for opening night at Benchmark Arena with Kristy Knight live this afternoon. The Blue Carpet arrivals start at 3:45 pm to 4:30 pm in Thunder Alley.

Here’s exciting news for those who have been patiently (?) waiting for the turn the Clearwater Ferry to Dunedin. The Ferry is now stopping in Dunedin!

The Autumn Harvest Festival returns this weekend from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday, Oct. 11. Head to the Pinellas Pioneer Settlement at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 3010 31st St. S, St. Petersburg.

It’s going to be busy between downtown Dunedin and Honeymoon Island this weekend with the Art & Craft Festival from 10 am to 5 pm Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 11-12 in downtown Dunedin. Then there’s Island Fest also from 10 am -5 pm, Saturday; and 10 am to 3 pm, Sunday, Oct. 11-12.

