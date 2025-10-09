Feel The Thunder

WHPT 102.2 The Bone NHL Tampa Bay Lightning 2025-26 OPENING NIGHT
LIGHTNING ANNOUNCE EVENTS FOR 2025-26 OPENING NIGHT
By Ann Kelly

A new name for the arena but it’s still the powerful presentation we all have come to love - and expect! Tonight’s the night! The Tampa Bay Lightning taking on the Ottawa Senators for opening night at Benchmark Arena with Kristy Knight live this afternoon. The Blue Carpet arrivals start at 3:45 pm to 4:30 pm in Thunder Alley.

Here’s exciting news for those who have been patiently (?) waiting for the turn the Clearwater Ferry to Dunedin. The Ferry is now stopping in Dunedin!

Ann-Ventures Keep the schedule for the Clearwater Ferry handy

The Autumn Harvest Festival returns this weekend from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday, Oct. 11. Head to the Pinellas Pioneer Settlement at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 3010 31st St. S, St. Petersburg.

It’s going to be busy between downtown Dunedin and Honeymoon Island this weekend with the Art & Craft Festival from 10 am to 5 pm Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 11-12 in downtown Dunedin. Then there’s Island Fest also from 10 am -5 pm, Saturday; and 10 am to 3 pm, Sunday, Oct. 11-12.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!