Family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez files lawsuit against singer D4vd

D4vd looks on from behind his defense attorney Marilyn Bednarski during his arraignment for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, April 20, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Ted Soqui/Pool/Getty Images)

The family of Celeste Rivas Hernandez is taking legal action against the singer D4vd.

A civil lawsuit against the singer, born David Anthony Burke, has been filed by the teen's family and accepted and stamped by Los Angeles County Superior Court, ABC News has confirmed.

The lawsuit alleges wrongful death, fatal stabbing, sexual battery, childhood assault, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and human trafficking, among many other claims.

The lawsuit is seeking damages for the loss of Rivas Hernandez, her alleged abuse and the emotional distress her parents say they suffered, along with punitive damages. The complaint does not specify a dollar amount, instead asking for damages to be determined at trial.

The civil lawsuit against D4vd also names his family members and business associates, including the head of the music-management enterprise that represented the singer who also served as his personal manager; the singer's "day-to-day" manager who lived at the singer's Hollywood Hills home; and a live-in security guard.

The singer's mother, Colleen Burke, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit says she served as her son's personal finance director.

D4vd's principal recording and entertainment company and his music-publishing company are also named in the suit.

Attempts to reach the businesses and individuals named in the lawsuit were not successful. An attorney who represents David Burke and Colleen Burke did not immediately reply to ABC News’ request for comment.

In September 2025, Rivas Hernandez's badly decomposed, dismembered remains were discovered in the trunk of a Tesla registered to D4vd at an impound lot in Hollywood. The Los Angeles County medical examiner identified the body as belonging to Rivas Hernandez.

D4vd was arrested and charged in criminal court in April for the murder of Rivas Hernandez after a monthslong investigation. He is now being represented in court by a public defender.

Prosecutors allege that D4vd and Rivas Hernandez began a sexual relationship in 2023, when he was 18 and she was 13, and that he killed her after she threatened to expose their illegal relationship and ruin his career.

Just as tickets for his world tour were set to go on sale, it is alleged that the "Romantic Homicide" singer ordered an Uber that brought Rivas Hernandez to his Hollywood Hills home on April 23, 2025, prosecutors said. That was the last time she was seen alive, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors allege that the singer killed Rivas Hernandez and then took a series of "ghoulish" steps to dismember her body.

The singer has pleaded not guilty to charges that include first-degree murder, sexual abuse of a child and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

Rivas Hernandez's family's lawsuit comes days after what would have been her 16th birthday.

A vigil was held on Sept. 7 to remember the late teenager.

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