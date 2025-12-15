Famed director Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer stabbed to death in Los Angeles home: Sources

Rob Reiner speaks onstage at the screening of 'Misery' during the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TCM)

Director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, Mayor Karen Bass confirmed.

Senior law enforcement sources told ABC News the victims were stabbed to death in their Brentwood-area residence.

“This is a devastating loss for our city and our country,” Bass said in a statement. “Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice.”

Officers were called to the home at 3:40 p.m. PT, the LAPD said in a statement, calling the investigation an apparent homicide.

A man and woman were found deceased inside the home, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to ABC News earlier on Sunday. Their ages were reported as 78 and 68 years old.

The senior leadership of the LAPD’s robbery and homicide unit responded to the scene.

Reiner is known for massive Hollywood hits, including The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally..., Stand By Me, This is Spinal Tap and many more.

A neighbor told ABC News that actors Billy Crystal and Larry David were seen at the house after police had arrived.

“Billy looked like he was about to cry,” the neighbor said.

There are two houses that the Reiner family owns across the street from each other. Rob and his wife lived in one and a daughter with kids lived in another, according to the neighbor.

“They’re a big presence on the block. They’re always having parties,” she said.

Reiner and Singer got married in 1989 and share three children, Jake, Nick and Romy.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.