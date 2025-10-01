Fair Deals, Food Trucks And Jobs At TPA

5. Tampa International Airport: "Tampa's airport has long felt like a vision of the future from 50 years ago—because it was. But thanks to $1 billion worth of upgrades, TPA is poised to jet into this century and beyond. A new SkyConnect people-mover system, with high-tech trains from Japan, is making this already convenient airport (which is very close to downtown) more accessible than ever. Also new: automated e-gates that allow fliers to scan their own boarding passes at the shuttles leading to airside concourses and new public artworks, including an Instagram-friendly, 21-foot-tall flamingo sculpture poking its head below the surface of the water (aka the ceiling)," Conde Nast Traveler said. (PHOTO: Tampa International Airport)

I’ve been through a lot of airports and yes, I judge others by TPA! It’s just the best and they’re looking for you. Tampa International Airport is hosting its second hiring day of the year today that will include seasonal jobs but full-time jobs will also be available. The event is taking place on the third level of the main terminal building from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Florida State Fair has an advance ticket flash sale today only. The annual 12-day event, Feb. 5 through Feb. 16, has their one-day-only advance ticket flash sale today with tickets available for $5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., or while supplies last, with no additional fees.

Here’s where to grab lunch and some good advice today. The Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta is today along with a real, working office in Downtown Tampa’s Lykes Gaslight Square Park today and tomorrow. The Tampa Downtown Partnership is inviting you to come and co-work alongside them—giving you free coffee from Downtown’s best coffee shops, free Wi-Fi from Kuducom, and a chance to talk about living and working in Tampa.

I-275 And I-4 Interchanged Named Worst In The State (Joe Raedle)

And I just can’t tell you this enough. It’s going to be a tough ride on 275 through Tampa this weekend. All lanes of I-275 except one southbound lane of I-275 will be closed this weekend in downtown Tampa. The closure will begin at 12:01 am Saturday, October 4 and run through Monday, October 6 at 5 am. The lanes will close so that the contractor for the Downtown Interchange improvements can put up girders for the new two-lane bridge from southbound I-275 to eastbound I-4.

