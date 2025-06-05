Excellent Events Alert

How will your weekend start? How about in downtown St Pete at the Shine with Pride Pop Up Friday from 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM at St. Petersburg City Hall. Be one of the first 400 to show up and score a free, limited-edition City Pride flags. There’s a lot on the schedule in just a few hours. The full schedule is here.

Ann-Ventures Shine With Pride Pop-Up Event this Friday

Night Ranger is at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Friday night at 730 pm. Visit rutheckerdhall.com for those remaining tickets.

Traffic alert! Metallica: The heavy metal band will play at Raymond James Stadium on June 6 and 8, marking their first performance in Tampa in 15 years.

The St. Anthony’s Triathlon opened registration early this year thanks to popular demand. Sign up by Sunday to get the best price.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is sponsoring eight license-free fishing days during 2025, and this Saturday and Sunday are two days to fish for free for Saltwater fishing.

