Epiphany Day In Tarpon Springs

There’s no finer tradition and today is the day for thousands to descend on Tarpon Springs. The Feast of the Epiphany celebration and the 120th annual Dive for the Cross is today in Tarpon Springs starting off at 8 am with the church service at St. Nicholas, then the procession to Spring Bayou around noon. The dove release is next, then the Archbishop throws the cross into Bayou with the young men ready to retrieve the cross. The one that comes up with is is said to have a full year of blessings. But of course, that’s not the end of things. The Epiphany Glendi Festival will be held at the Spanos-Pappas Community Center.

Heads up - HART’s Route 1, which runs from downtown Tampa to USF is no longer a free ride. Passengers will have to pay $2 per ride, but for frequent riders that use digital payments, their fees will be capped at $4 per day or $65 per month.

Localtopia 2-4

This event is one of the finest for local artists and you can be a part of it! Localtopia is coming in February, but you can volunteer now!

If you have an event you’d like to tell me about, just drop me an email with all the details at @ann.kelly@cmg.com.

Ann Ventures

©2026 Cox Media Group