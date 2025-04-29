Elphaba In Tampa!

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Cynthia Erivo attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The Lightning lose to the Florida Panthers 4-2 in game four of the NHL Playoffs in Sunrise. Game five is scheduled for Wednesday in Amalie Arena at 730 pm. Panthers lead the series 3-1.

Cynthia Erivo will perform with the Florida Orchestra at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg this Friday, May 2, and then again on Sept. 3 to perform at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. Friday’s show is at 8 p.m. and will be conducted by the orchestra’s musical director, Michael Francis. Tickets start at $350.

The online silent auction benefiting the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts is live and you’re invited to step inside the Ruth Eckerd Hall vault! Bid now on luxury travel experiences and one-of-a-kind music memorabilia from Daughtry, Ed Sheeran, Ringo Starr, Slash + many more great items! Proceeds support arts education throughout Tampa Bay. Bidding ends Fri, May 2 at 10pm.

And in case you’ve forgotten, Floridian’s taxes are due Thursday, May 1st.

