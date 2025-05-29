Eddie Murphy confirms he and Martin Lawrence are now in-laws

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are officially part of the same family.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday, Eddie Murphy revealed that his son Eric Murphy married Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin Page Lawrence about "two weeks ago" in an intimate church ceremony.

“Everybody was making the big wedding plans, and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them,” Eddie Murphy said.

The actor said the couple decided to skip the extravagant ceremony in favor of a smaller wedding.

"We're in-laws," Eddie Murphy said of Martin Lawerence. "He don't have to pay for the big wedding now."

Eddie Murphy said the wedding was so small, in fact, he wasn't even in attendance at the ceremony.

“They went off and they got married at the church. They just had the two of them and the preacher. They had a quiet little thing," Eddie Murphy said. "So I think we'll have a big party or something."

Hudson asked Eddie Murphy if he would be interested in another film collaboration with his new in-law.

"There's a bunch of ideas that we have," Eddie Murphy said. "[It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World] is an old movie from the '60s that I want to remake and do with all funniest, like, a who's who of Black comics. That's what I want to do. And, of course, Martin would be in that."

Eric Murphy proposed to Jasmin Page Lawrence on Nov. 27, 2024. The pair revealed their engagement in a video shared to Instagram.

"We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter," Jasmin wrote in the caption of the couple's collaborated post.

