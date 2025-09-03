It’s the most wonderful time of the year for many Bay area non-profits with the return of “Eat Well, Do Good”. This fundraiser from the 1905 Family Of Restaurants runs all month long at all seven locations of the Columbia Restaurant, along with Cha Cha Coconuts, Ulele and Casa Santo Stefano.

It’s a program with significant impact. It’s the 28th year for the company’s month-long Community Harvest event, with 5 percent of all diners’ checks donated to charities which we get to select. You’ll get a ballot with your check so you can choose your favorite.

How much has been raised to date? Over the last 27 years, $4.4 million has found its way to to Florida non-profit organizations. The restaurant calculates the 5 percent donation and provides the charity with gift certificates that can be used at any of the restaurants for up to 12 months.

So whether it’s a Cuban, the 1905 salad, something delightfully Sicilian from Casa Santa Stefano, or a chilly Margarita from Cha Cha Coconuts, it’s a good time to enjoy - Eat Well, Do Good!

