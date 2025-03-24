Eat Like A Baby To Lose Weight?

Weight loss: ( Annette Riedl/picture alliance via Getty Images)
By Ann Kelly

It’s not the first time I’ve heard advice like this to lose weight, but it’s worth repeating! Small meals every few hours, lots of healthy food and eat slowly. It makes sense,

Is this the secret to losing weight?

This time around the advice comes from Long Island registered dietitian, chef and nutritionist Nicolette Pace. I think another important key is food prep. With enough good stuff in the fridge to much on instead of fat-laden snacks, it makes a difference.

Veggies

Have you had success with something like this? Share your tips with me in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen and let’s see if that “tough ten” can be gone in time for summer!

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

“Food is not just eating energy. It’s an experience.” – Guy Fieri

Ann Kelly's Kitchen



©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!