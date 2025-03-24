Eat Like A Baby To Lose Weight?

It’s not the first time I’ve heard advice like this to lose weight, but it’s worth repeating! Small meals every few hours, lots of healthy food and eat slowly. It makes sense,
This time around the advice comes from Long Island registered dietitian, chef and nutritionist Nicolette Pace. I think another important key is food prep. With enough good stuff in the fridge to much on instead of fat-laden snacks, it makes a difference.
Have you had success with something like this? Share your tips with me in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen and let’s see if that “tough ten” can be gone in time for summer!
WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN
“Food is not just eating energy. It’s an experience.” – Guy Fieri
