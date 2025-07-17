There’s a new player on the Tampa Bay food scene, with the opening of Dunedin MockFusion. The official grand opening is Friday at 1299 Bayshore Blvd.
The owners describe themselves this way; Everything is prepared in-house with love, organic or wildcrafted, and biodynamic standards, as well as regenerative and sustainable choices for the consumables to what we serve to you. We strive to have a non-toxic environment, from water and air purification to aromatherapy, safe cleaning supplies and non-leaching food-safe equipment, for everyone to enjoy.
Very appealing, isn’t is! So if you prefer a mocktail instead of a cocktail, this is the place to check out, and thanks for sharing the equally tasty pictures. Welcome to one of my favorite cities!
