Dunedin MockFusion

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Dunedin MockFusion joins the food scene
By Ann Kelly

There’s a new player on the Tampa Bay food scene, with the opening of Dunedin MockFusion. The official grand opening is Friday at 1299 Bayshore Blvd.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Mocktails at Dunedin MockFusion

The owners describe themselves this way; Everything is prepared in-house with love, organic or wildcrafted, and biodynamic standards, as well as regenerative and sustainable choices for the consumables to what we serve to you. We strive to have a non-toxic environment, from water and air purification to aromatherapy, safe cleaning supplies and non-leaching food-safe equipment, for everyone to enjoy.

Very appealing, isn’t is! So if you prefer a mocktail instead of a cocktail, this is the place to check out, and thanks for sharing the equally tasty pictures. Welcome to one of my favorite cities!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

