'Dune: Part Three' initial IMAX tickets sell out eight months early

Dune fever is kicking in.

The first tickets for Dune: Part Three have gone on sale eight months ahead of the film's release date. Notably, all of the screenings already sold out within hours of the announcement that they had gone on sale.

The tickets are specifically for IMAX 70mm screenings during the film's opening weekend, which is Dec. 17 through Dec. 20. They will take place in select cities across the globe. For the time being, there is only one showing available for 7 p.m. at each theater's local time.

Participating theaters are located in cities such as Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, London, Vancouver, Dallas and Miami.

Those who lucked out and were quick enough to snag the first-released tickets for Dune: Part Three will receive a limited edition collectable filmstrip. The filmstrips will be handed out on a first come, first served basis while supplies last and will only be available to pick up in person at the theatre during the qualifying screening of the film.

If you missed out on the first tickets, don't fret. The official Dune social accounts teased that tickets for even more screenings will be available soon.

"Sign up for ticket alerts at http://imax.com/dune70mm to be notified as soon as more showtimes are added," the post's caption reads.

Timothée Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides in the film, which also stars Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh and Isaach De Bankolé. Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy and Javier Bardem also appear in the ensemble alongside newcomers Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

Dune: Part Three opens in theaters and on IMAX screens everywhere on Dec. 18.

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