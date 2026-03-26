Dua Lipa joins the cast of A24's 'Peaked'

Dua Lipa performs at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. (Courtesy of Disney+ & the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)

Dua Lipa had a cameo in the 2023 blockbuster Barbie, but her next film, 2024's Argylle, didn't do that well. Now she's aiming to split the difference with a role in a third film.

The "Levitating" singer has joined the cast of A24's upcoming comedy Peaked, which is about two high school mean girls who "try to relive their glory days at their 10-year-reunion," according to the studio.

The cast also includes Oscar winner Laura Dern, Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie, Bridgerton's Simone Ashley, Gabby Windey from The Traitors, Emma Mackey from The Chronicles of Narnia and Saturday Night Live cast member Emil Wakim.

A24 has a history of featuring musicians in its films. Among those who have appeared over the years are Charli XCX, The Weeknd, Linkin Park's Fred Durst, Phoebe Bridgers, Outkast's Andre Benjamin, Janelle Monáe and rappers Megan Thee Stallion, Tyler, The Creator and Kid Cudi.

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