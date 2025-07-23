Drone Show And Bounce Houses

By Ann Kelly

The St Pete Pier will celebrate with style this weekend with the 727 Day Drone Show. The five-year anniversary celebration will include a drone show. This is a free event, but if you want to reserve a seat, that’s another $25. The fun is from 4-10 p.m. Sunday, July 27. 800 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg.

christmas in july

It’s almost here! Christmas in July for St Joseph Children’s Hospital is Thursday! The staff at St Joes is taking a world turned upside down, and creating days filled with fun, but not without everyone’s help. Ann Kelly will be live for the Grand Finale with a live broadcast from the Dove is coming up Thursday starting at 6 am. You don’t have to wait to donate – do that now on the Dove App at @1055thedove

Safety Harbor has plans for the family this Friday with the End of Summer Party. Look for the giant bounce house, work off a few calories with music, and and indulge in a treat or two for $5 from Noon-3 p.m. Friday in Veteran’s Memorial Lane, Safety Harbor.

The people watching is epic at MetroCon! Costumed anime fans will make their way to MetroCon, Florida’s largest anime convention, running Friday through Sunday, July 25-27, at the Tampa Convention Center.

