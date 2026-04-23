Draft Party On Central Ave

Who doesn’t love a good party? But when K-pop takes over your house, you move it to an equally fun spot. The NFL Draft is today, and since BTS has a hold on Raymond James Stadium, today’s Bucs Draft Party heads to St Petersburg. Stop down on Central Ave anytime between 7 and 11 between 1st and 3rd St. The Bucs have the 15th pic in the first round, and the best guess for when that might happen could be around 10:30 pm.

Ann-Ventures The party is on Central Ave

Okay, back to Taylor Take Two. This time the traffic alert is for BTS with three shows at Ray Jay – Sat, Sun and next Tuesday. But the merch tent is already open and Tampa Bay Blvd is closed to traffic. Detours and delays all weekend.

Ann-Ventures Join Ann Kelly for the ALS walk Saturday, April 25th!

But I want you to wake up Saturday morning and be at the ALS Walk in Safety Harbor Park! The walk will kick off around 10 am, but show up early to meet up, get to know more about ALS and just enjoy the view!

Ann Ventures

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