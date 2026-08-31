Dolly Parton to be remembered at Dollyfest concerts in Nashville, London

Country music legend Dolly Parton will be remembered at two Dollyfest concerts in 2027, her estate announced Monday.

The concerts, billed as the "party of a lifetime," will be held across two consecutive weekends in 2027 in Nashville and London, according to her estate.

The celebration was originally scheduled to take place in Nashville in January this year, according to the estate, and was intended to be a "multi-artist event" featuring Parton, who died on Aug. 25 at age 80 after a brief battle with cancer.

"Many people behind the scenes know that DOLLYFEST is a dream of Dolly's that was intended to take place on her 80th birthday in Nashville," Danny Nozell, Parton's longtime manager, said in a statement Monday. "We had the venue booked and we had the announcement ready to go. And then, in August 2025, Dolly had to take a step back after her initial health challenges. A lot of people always say, WWDD (What Would Dolly Do?), and, well, at this moment, DOLLYFEST is WDWD (What Dolly Would Do!)."

"What Dolly started, we will ensure is brought to life," Nozell added.

Exact dates for the two 2027 Dollyfest celebrations are forthcoming, Parton's estate said, along with more information on who will be performing.

The upcoming celebrations were announced three days after Parton was laid to rest in a private memorial service in Nashville on Aug. 28, her niece Lainey Mae Parton shared in a social media post over the weekend.

Parton, who was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, requested a private funeral, her nephew Bryan Seaver said in a video message announcing her death.

Parton was born one of 12 children in a small town in Tennessee and propelled herself to become one of the world's most successful entertainers, releasing 50 albums and winning 11 Grammy Awards.

She took a step back from public appearances over the past year as she dealt with health issues, details of which she did not share publicly.

Just days before her death, Parton shared a statement with People saying she was taking time to address health issues she "didn't pay attention to" prior to Dean's death last year.

Parton's last major in-person public appearance was in June, when she made a surprise appearance at the grand opening of a gas station and restaurant called Dolly's Tennessean Travel Stop.

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