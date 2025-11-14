Dogtoberfest Returns Saturday

Just one year ago, Highlander Park in Dunedin was covered with storm debris after Helene and Milton as . That means no Dogtoberfest, but it’s back tomorrow! The Suncoast Animal League Dogtoberfest is this Saturday in Highlander Park, Dunedin with adoptions, the Alumni Parade, the blessing of the animals, lure and obstacle course and more! Join in the fun on a sunny day from 11 am – 5 pm. Hear from Executive Director Rick Chaboudy about the event and how the past year has been for Sal in my latest podcast.

One week from today, we’re back to work for Metropolitan Ministries, and you can help us spread hope and take care of our friends and neighbors across Tampa Bay this Thanksgiving as we partner with Metropolitan Ministries for our annual Feed the Bay food drive! Come meet up with 105.5 The Dove all-day collecting your donations at Walmart on 1505 N Dale Mabry in Tampa (Dale Mabry just off 275) Nov 21st.

Metro Ministries has opened a new holiday tent and needs volunteer help in St Pete and Pinellas County. Our Holiday Tent is up in St. Pete and need more volunteers to stock shelves, assist families and serve our community this holiday season!

This Sunday at Disco Pony Nightclub in Ybor a fund raiser for the victims of the tragedy at Bradley’s on 7th in Ybor. It’s a huge benefit that starts at 7 pm.

St Pete Run Fest is today through Sunday in downtown St. Petersburg. 3 Days of Festival Fun! Visit artsy, vibrant St. Pete, and you’ll see why the city was named on Condé Nast Traveler’s list of Top 10 Big Cities.

The Ruskin Seafood Festival is ready to serve you on Saturday starting at 10 am. Just follow your nose to 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin.

