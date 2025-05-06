Does Mom Love Rock And Roll?

That’s right, your Mom has a secret life as a rocker! Treat her to Joan Jett and Billy Idol at the Amphitheatre Sunday for Mother’s Day....and please tag us with the pics @1055thedove on Facebook or Instagram!

Don’t forget to send a special shout-out for National Nurses Week! The Dove will honor nurses across Tampa Bay during National Nurses Week, and you can send an open mic to us on the Dove app at @1055thedove, and listen starting Monday every hour for special messages from us to the nurses in Tampa Bay on 1055thedove.

TSA says that if you don’t have a Real ID by Wednesday, you better get to the airport at least THREE HOURS EARLY, because you’ll be subject to delays and additional screening. And even then, you might not be cleared to fly. A “Real ID” driver’s license has a star in the top right corner, and it shows that you’ve verified your identity with additional documents.

Have a great week, Tampa Bay!

