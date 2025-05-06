Does Mom Love Rock And Roll?

Joan Jett at River Spirit Casino Resort
By Ann Kelly

That’s right, your Mom has a secret life as a rocker! Treat her to Joan Jett and Billy Idol at the Amphitheatre Sunday for Mother’s Day....and please tag us with the pics @1055thedove on Facebook or Instagram!

Don’t forget to send a special shout-out for National Nurses Week! The Dove will honor nurses across Tampa Bay during National Nurses Week, and you can send an open mic to us on the Dove app at @1055thedove, and listen starting Monday every hour for special messages from us to the nurses in Tampa Bay on 1055thedove.

national nurses week

TSA says that if you don’t have a Real ID by Wednesday, you better get to the airport at least THREE HOURS EARLY, because you’ll be subject to delays and additional screening. And even then, you might not be cleared to fly. A “Real ID” driver’s license has a star in the top right corner, and it shows that you’ve verified your identity with additional documents.

Have a great week, Tampa Bay!

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!