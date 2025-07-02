Documentary underway about Stevie Wonder's fight for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

A documentary is in the works about the role Stevie Wonder played in helping to make Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday a federal holiday.

TIME reports the untitled film will chronicle his personal efforts in the campaign, which included the release of his song "Happy Birthday." It will also feature never-before-seen throwback footage, as well as commentary from Stevie about that chapter of history.

"I'm excited to tell the story of the making of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. More importantly, I want us to learn and remember this story with today's eye and understanding," Stevie said of the film, according to TIME. "If we truly understood how this bill came to be, then we will really appreciate the power of the people."

Stevie's Eyes 'n' Sound company is working with Time Studios to produce the film; it marks his first time in a documentary about his own career and activism.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!