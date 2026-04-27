Do these iconic artists deserve a movie about their lives?

The Michael Jackson biopic ‘Michael’ set box office records for ticket sales over the weekend, joining a growing list of hit movies based on the lives and careers of some of the biggest artists in music. So it has us thinking... which artist would you like to see have a movie created about their life and career next?
We came up with several artists who we think would make the cut, and we list them out below. Now we want to hear from you. Vote in our poll below and tell us which artists you think should get a movie next.
Country
- Carrie Underwood
- Dolly Parton
- Garth Brooks
- Jelly Roll
- Morgan Wallen
- Randy Travis
- Reba McEntire
- Shania Twain
- The Judds
Hip Hop/R&B
- Aaliyah
- Beyonce
- Chris Brown
- Janet Jackson
- The Fugees
- Snoop Dogg
- Stevie Wonder
- TLC
Pop
- Ariana Grande
- Britney Spears
- Cher
- Justin Bieber
- Kelly Clarkson
- Madonna
- Mariah Carey
- Miley Cyrus
- Shakira
- Taylor Swift
Rock & Roll
- Axl Rose
- Dave Grohl
- Eagles
- Linkin Park
- Oasis
- Ozzy Osbourne
- The Rolling Stones
- Van Halen
Which artists would you like to see have a movie made about their careers?
Vote for as many as you want in our poll below.
If you have an idea for an artist to add to our poll, leave us a comment below and tell us why you think they deserve to have a film made about their career.