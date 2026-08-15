Disney's D23: All the movies, TV series and more announced so far

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event returns to Anaheim from August 14, 15, and 16, 2026. (Disney)

Disney superfans are gathering in Anaheim, California, this weekend for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, where there will be no shortage of announcements made.

From sneak peeks of new Disney movies and shows to first looks at new experiences and products, D23 is the place where news is made for fans of Disney's theme parks, characters and more.

Read below for a full recap of this year's announcements.

Movies

Frozen 3 will feature a wedding, a new villain, a new love interest and of course new music when it hits theaters on Nov. 24, 2027.

Hexed will arrive in theaters on Nov. 25, featuring Walton Goggins, Hailee Steinfeld and Jodie Foster starring in her first-ever Disney animated movie.

The Bluey Movie will arrive in theaters on Aug. 6, 2027, and D23 attendees got a first look at the teaser trailer and poster for the CG-animated film.

Avengers: Doomsday stars assembled onstage to give fans a special look at the new movie, hitting theaters on Dec. 18.

X-Men has a new cast, including Adam Driver, Kit Connor, Christopher Abbott, Samara Weaving, Inde Navarrette and Maya Boyd.

Zootopia 3 is in the works, two of the movie's stars, Ginnifer Goodwin and Ke Huy Quan, announced alongside Disney Animation head Jared Bush.

Clay, a new animated movie starring Kieran Culkin, is coming to theaters in November 2028.

Star Wars: Starfighter will arrive on May 28, 2027, according to director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Gosling.

Incredibles 3 is coming to theaters in summer 2028, and the Parr children will take center stage in the movie, according to Pete Docter, chief creative officer at Pixar Animation Studios.

Coco 2 will premiere in movie theaters in November 2029, according to actor Benjamin Bratt, who also shared that he'll reprise his role as Ernesto de la Cruz in the movie.

Princess Diaries 3 is currently underway, the movie's star, Anne Hathaway, announced onstage, adding that the team is hard at work on the highly-anticipated movie.

Lilo & Stitch 2 will premiere in theaters on May 28, 2028, and, according to a newly-released image, will feature the character, Angel.

Ice Age: Boiling Point starring Queen Latifah and Dennis Leary, is debuting only in theaters on Feb. 5, 2027.

The live-action Tangled movie is coming to theaters on March 31, 2028.

Ghost Street will be released in spring 2028, becoming Pixar's first ghost movie.

TV, streaming and theater

VisionQuest, starring Paul Bettany, will debut on Oct. 14 on Disney+. Check out the trailer.

Ahsoka season two premieres on Jan. 20, 2027 on Disney+, and the first trailer of the new season was released.

Oswald, a three-part mini-series featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, is coming to Disney+ in February 2027, Jon Favreau announced.

Season three of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will arrive on Disney+ on Nov. 20, and the show's stars -- including surprise guests Ming-Na Wen and Andra Day -- debuted the official teaser trailer for the new season.

The Greatest Showman will arrive at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London in Spring 2027.

Kingdom Hearts, an original anime series inspired by the video game franchise, is coming soon to The Disney Channel and Disney+.

Stay tuned for more announcements Saturday night during the Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase at D23.

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