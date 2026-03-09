A Different Kind Of Open House

The City of St. Petersburg is hosting open houses at three water treatment facilities. Have you ever wondered how wastewater is collected, then processed into reclaimed water and distributed and gets to your house? The first open house is later this month on March 28th at the Northwest Water Reclamation Facility, 7500 26th Avenue N., from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. To learn more, visit this link.

Heads up! The northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed while crews work on overhead sign installation as part of the new southbound I-275 Howard Frankland Bridge project between Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties. The interstate will close from 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, to 5 a.m. on March 11, weather permitting. https://bit.ly/4sz3Xwn

The 98th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 15, 2026. The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be broadcast live on ABC and Hulu starting at 7 p.m.

Thanks for your support of our Radiothon for Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the over 200,000 raised so far. You can still donate at 1055thedove on the App and at 105thedove.com.

