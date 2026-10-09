Deen Castronovo, drummer for Journey suffers ‘medical emergency’ during show

LAS VEGAS - MARCH 08: Journey drummer Deen Castronovo performs at the Planet Hollywood Theatre for the Performing Arts March 8, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

TULSA, OK — Journey drummer Deen Castronovo suffered a “medical emergency” at the band’s Tulsa show on Thursday night, according to Tulsa World reporter Eric Bailey who was at the concert.

Baily posted a video of keyboardist Jonathan Cain asking the audience for prayers shortly after Castronovo was helped off the stage.

At the Journey concert where drummer Deen Castronova had a “medical emergency” after two songs. Was helped off the stage. Show is delayed for now at the BOK Center. https://t.co/KHQljAJRnl — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) October 9, 2026

Guitarist Neal Schon confirmed that Castronovo had been taken to the hospital.

According to Baily, the show continued 20 minutes later with the drum tech taking over for Castronovo.

No information has been provided on Castronovo’s condition at this time.

©2026 Cox Media Group