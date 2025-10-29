Dedication Day

It’s a big day in St Pete! Tonight at 5 pm, they dedicate the Sunshine City Mosaic at Sunset Park (Park St. & Central Ave.) This is beyond beautiful at 175 feet long, covering 700 sq. feet, with more than 15,000 tiles showcasing nine vibrant scenes of Florida’s wildlife

Ann-Ventures The Sunshine City Mosaic / Photo Facebook

Looking for Halloween fun? Check out Kristy Knight’s new blog for a list of good times!

Peter Frampton will be onstage this Friday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $93.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit rutheckerdhall.com.

peter frampton

Daylight savings time ends Sunday morning; we fall back one hour so reset before your go to bed Saturday night.

Ann Ventures

