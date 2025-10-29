Dedication Day

It’s a big day in St Pete! Tonight at 5 pm, they dedicate the Sunshine City Mosaic at Sunset Park (Park St. & Central Ave.) This is beyond beautiful at 175 feet long, covering 700 sq. feet, with more than 15,000 tiles showcasing nine vibrant scenes of Florida’s wildlife
Looking for Halloween fun? Check out Kristy Knight’s new blog for a list of good times!
Peter Frampton will be onstage this Friday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $93.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit rutheckerdhall.com.
Daylight savings time ends Sunday morning; we fall back one hour so reset before your go to bed Saturday night.
