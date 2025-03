It might sound like a silly story, but it’s not. It’s already made it into a court room. A lawyer in Texas says it’s possible to get pulled over and charged with a DUI for drinking too much coffee.

coffee

The first case happened in California some years ago, and the charges were dropped for lack of proof. But this sure might make you think about a double-expresso.

Your thoughts? And how exactly do you test for it? Stay tuned!

