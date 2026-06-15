David Tennant, Nicola Coughlin joining 'Only Murders in the Building' cast

Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez in season 5 of 'Only Murders in the Building.' (Disney/Patrick Harbron)

Only Murders in the Building could fill a building with the guest stars for season 6.

Even more names have been added to the cast for the Hulu whodunnit series, which heads to London for the new season. Among them are former Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker and Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlin.

Jim Broadbent, Richard Ayoade, Adrian Lukis and Kathryn Hunter are also on the roster.

Coughlin wrote on Instagram of the gig, "The nicest summer job I've ever had including that one year I sold sweets from a shed!!"

As previously reported, season 6 will also feature Coughlin's Bridgerton co-star Simone Ashley, as well as Sharon Horgan, Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders, Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell Horner, Martin Freeman and Heartstopper's Rhea Norwood, among others.

The 10-episode sixth season finds the crime-solving trio of Charles, Oliver and Mabel trading in New York City for London in order to solve a new mystery. It's currently in production in the U.K.

Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

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