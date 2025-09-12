David Bowie’s favorite songs listed on newly discovered document

By Heather Taylor

A list of David Bowie’s favorite songs has been released ahead of the opening of the David Bowie Centre in London.

Described as a “permanent home for David Bowie’s archive”, the center will house 90,000 artifacts from Bowie’s life.

One piece in the collection is a document with Bowie’s favorite songs. Titled “Memo for radio show- list of favourite records”, the note lists fifteen songs by artists including Miles Davis, The Beatles, and Sonic Youth.

Here is the complete list:

Ralph Vaughan Williams – “Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis”

Richard Strauss – “Four Last Songs”

Alan Freed and His Rock ’N’ Roll Band – “Right Now Right Now”

Little Richard – “True Fine Mama”

The Hollywood Argyles – “Sho Know a Lot About Love”

Miles Davis – “Some Day My Prince Will Come”

Charles Mingus – “Ecclusiastics”

Jeff Beck – “Beck’s Bolero”

Legendary Stardust Cowboy – “I Took a Trip on a Gemini Spaceship”

The Beatles – “Across the Universe”

Ronnie Spector – “Try Some, Buy Some”

Roxy Music – “Mother of Pearl”

Edgar Froese – “Epsilon in Malaysian Pale”

The Walker Brothers – “The Electrician”Sonic Youth – “Tom Violence”

Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

Digital Content Manager

