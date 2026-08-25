Dan Stevens to star in new 'RoboCop' series at Prime Video

Dan Stevens is taking on a classic sci-fi role.

The actor is set to star as Alex Murphy and his cyborg alter ego in Prime Video's upcoming RoboCop series.

The new show will be based on the MGM film franchise. It comes from showrunner, writer and executive producer Peter Ocko. Ed Neumeier and Michael Miner, the co-creaters and co-writers of the original film, are set to executive produce the new show. Also executive producing are James Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett for Blumhouse Atomic Monster.

Stevens has been cast almost a month after Amazon MGM Studios greenlit the new series. He takes on the part that was originally portrayed by Peter Weller in Paul Verhoeven's 1987 film.

RoboCop follows a world where "a giant tech conglomerate convinces the city to place a powerful robot on its police force – a robot implanted with the consciousness of a beloved, fallen officer," according to its official logline.

The new series will consist of eight episodes. In July, Prime Video released a statement from producer Wan on what can be expected from the upcoming show.

"I've been a massive fan of Robocop forever, so getting to help bring this world to television is a dream," Wan said. "What Paul Verhoeven created in 1987 was decades ahead of its time, and its questions about technology, identity, and who corporations really serve have only grown more urgent. With Peter's distinctive vision and bold approach to storytelling, and alongside Ed and our partners at Amazon MGM Studios, we're working to honor what made the original iconic and highlight its relevancy in this modern, tech-driven world, while building something unmistakably new for a global audience."

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