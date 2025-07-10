Crunching The Numbers...Or Cereal

Cereal is cereal, right? Not necessarily, especially when you ask a roomful of friends what their favs are. But that’s what I’m here for.
There’s always a list that may or may not end the argument, but this list from Topical Fruit says these are the ones we love the most. Let’s stick with the top five for now, and they are:
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch (NOT the bacon version)
- Cocoa Krispies
- Fruity Pebbles
- Cinnamon Life
- Honeycomb
That list has nothing to do with nutrition, but if you grew up and just couldn’t start the day without a big bowlful, tell me all about it at @1055thedove!
They’re magically delicious - Lucky Charms
