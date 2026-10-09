'Crazy Rich Asians' drama series greenlit at HBO starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding and more

Constance Wu and Henry Golding in 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Courtesy of Warner Bros, Inc.)

Bok bok! Crazy Rich Asians is so back.

Eight years after the blockbuster film was released, HBO announced Thursday that it has greenlit a one-hour original drama series based on the bestselling books by Kevin Kwan.

HBO also announced that the original cast members Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Ronny Chieng will reunite for the series, with Academy Award-winner Michelle Yeoh recurring.

"It's a CRAZY RICH family reunion!" showrunner and executive producer Adele Lim said in a statement shared by HBO.

Lim, who was a co-writer of the 2018 film, added, "This series is the sequel we've been waiting for, but instead of just one movie, we get eight episodes to delve into the characters and worlds of Kevin Kwan's brilliant books."

She teased, "Our writers room is humming and we can't wait to share what we've come up with."

The film follows a Chinese-American economics professor, Rachel Chu, who travels to Singapore with her longtime boyfriend, Nick Young, for his best friend's wedding. While there, she discovers that Nick belongs to one of Singapore's most elite and wealthy real estate families.

As she's thrown into their world of opulence, she faces scrutiny from other jealous socialites, including Nick's mother, Eleanor.

The film made $239 million worldwide at the box office, according to The Numbers, and since then has become a fan-favorite film for many. It also marked a milestone for representation in Hollywood.

Additionally, many online over the years have shared how the film is their favorite airplane movie.

Also returning to the project is director Jon M. Chu, who will co-executive produce the series with Lim, Kwan, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

"Eight years ago, 'Crazy Rich Asians' changed my life, and I got to make it with the most creative and hilarious group of people I've ever known," Chu said in a statement shared by HBO. "It's been incredible watching audiences make this movie part of their lives, from mahjong nights to becoming the ultimate airplane movie, and I can't wait to share what comes next."

He added, "Finally, I get to answer the question I've been asked almost every day for eight years: 'When are we getting the sequel?' well… bok bok b----, we're back."

A video shared by HBO announcing the news said that production for the new series will begin in 2027.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.