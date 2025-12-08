Could Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce be having a summer wedding? Here’s what we know so far

One of the biggest things that came out of 2025 was Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement. Could they be tying the knot as early as next year?

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Taylor Swift has allegedly “confirmed” a date for her wedding to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. The potential date? June 13, 2026.

This would not surprise Swifties as the number 13 is Taylor’s favorite number!

The venue that Taylor is looking to host the big day at? According to TMZ, Taylor Swift may have booked Ocean House in Rhode Island. TMZ shared that the venue has nor confirmed or denied that a wedding is taking place on that date.

The closest thing to an American royal wedding has not been confirmed officially by Taylor or Travis directly. Excited to see their “Love Story” unfold in this new era!