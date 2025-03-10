From Concerts To Corned Beef

Info to go is jammed-packed with so much fun this week, leading up to St Patrick’s Day weekend, so let’s get right to it.
The BayCare Sound has a solid weekend on the way, with Foreigner Saturday night; Diana Ross Sunday night. Click here to grab tickets.
The River O’ Green Festival returns Saturday at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park from 11:00am – 6:00pm, as we color the Hillsborough River Green to channel the luck of the Irish!
In St Pete, it’s the 3rd Annual St. Petersburg Paddy Fest Saturday from 11am-9pm in Williams Park, 350 2nd Ave N. 10 Adults GA • Kids 13 & Under FREE
The Savannah Bananas will play at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Raymond James Stadium on Saturday. This is the first time the Bananas and the Party Animals will play in an NFL stadium in 2025.
Irish 31 “Paddyfest” March 15-17 at 3 locations; Hyde Park: 1611 W Swann Ave, Westchase: 10102 Montague St, Seminole: 7724 113th St. Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day at Irish 31′s Hyde Park, Westchase, and Seminole locations with live music all day, themed cocktails, green beer, corned beef & cabbage, contests, giveaways, and more from March 15-17!
