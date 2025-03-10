From Concerts To Corned Beef

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Luis Maldonado, Kelly Hansen, Rick Wills, Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, Chris Frazier, Michael Bluestein, Jeff Pilson and Bruce Watson of Foreigner pose in the press room during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/2024 Getty Images)

Info to go is jammed-packed with so much fun this week, leading up to St Patrick’s Day weekend, so let’s get right to it.

The BayCare Sound has a solid weekend on the way, with Foreigner Saturday night; Diana Ross Sunday night. Click here to grab tickets.

WDUV @ River O'Green Fest!

The River O’ Green Festival returns Saturday at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park from 11:00am – 6:00pm, as we color the Hillsborough River Green to channel the luck of the Irish!

In St Pete, it’s the 3rd Annual St. Petersburg Paddy Fest Saturday from 11am-9pm in Williams Park, 350 2nd Ave N. 10 Adults GA • Kids 13 & Under FREE

Savannah Bananas

The Savannah Bananas will play at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Raymond James Stadium on Saturday. This is the first time the Bananas and the Party Animals will play in an NFL stadium in 2025.

Irish 31 “Paddyfest” March 15-17 at 3 locations; Hyde Park: 1611 W Swann Ave, Westchase: 10102 Montague St, Seminole: 7724 113th St. Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day at Irish 31′s Hyde Park, Westchase, and Seminole locations with live music all day, themed cocktails, green beer, corned beef & cabbage, contests, giveaways, and more from March 15-17!

Ann Ventures





©2025 Cox Media Group