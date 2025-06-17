Concerts, concerts and MORE concerts!

ringo starr
By Ann Kelly

Pick and choose, there’s no shortage of fun all across Tampa Bay!

Lou Gramm: Lou is flying solo from Foreigner this Wednesday at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $29.

lou gramm

Dionne Warwick: Catch this iconic performer Wednesday, at 8 pm in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa

Avril Lavigne brings her Greatest Hits tour Friday 7 p.m., to the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

avril lavigne

Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band: The Beatle with nine Grammys will perform Saturday, June 21, 8 p.m., at the BayCare Sound at Coachman Park, 255 Drew St., Clearwater.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!