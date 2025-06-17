Concerts, concerts and MORE concerts!

Lou Gramm: Lou is flying solo from Foreigner this Wednesday at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $29.

Dionne Warwick: Catch this iconic performer Wednesday, at 8 pm in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa

Avril Lavigne brings her Greatest Hits tour Friday 7 p.m., to the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band: The Beatle with nine Grammys will perform Saturday, June 21, 8 p.m., at the BayCare Sound at Coachman Park, 255 Drew St., Clearwater.

