Compromised Air Travel

If you have any plans to travel by air, brace yourself. The government shutdown is going to it beyond a challenge. The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Wednesday that it would cut 10% of air traffic at 40 of the country’s busiest airports beginning Friday, a move that could lead to the cancellation of thousands of flights nationwide. We’re still waiting for specifics and will update you as we receive them.

Hurricane Milton raged through Central Florida 1 year ago

Closer to home, the city of Tampa is launching a new program to assist homeowners with recovery in the hardest hit areas after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The Homeowner Hurricane Assistance program (HHA) will be open for applications on Nov. 17, and the city is urging residents who are still in need of assistance to determine if they qualify. View more information on the HHA program and the qualification requirements.

How we love our murals and this is there time to literally shine! The St. Petersburg SHINE Origins Mural Festival begins Saturday and Sunday. This year, SHINE returns to its roots with SHINE Origins, a tribute to the local artists, residents, and businesses.

Tarpon Springs - Parthenon Grilled Octopus

This is always a good time - and so delicious! This Friday and Saturday, it’s the Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival on the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks.

And if you love it handmade for the holidays, do I have an event for you! Unwrapped: Handmade Holidays is Florida CraftArt’s annual juried members’ holiday exhibition on Central Avenue in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg. The show runs from November 8-December 31st.

Ann Ventures

