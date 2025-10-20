Coming Together For The Weekend

Making Strides Pasco
By Ann Kelly

Sure, it’s Monday. But with this jammed packed weekend we need to get a jump on the planning process!

Saturday is a day of coming together for two big annual events. Kristy Knight will be at Raymond James Stadium Saturday morning when we turn the town pink for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer - the biggest and best yet! Even if you can’t walk, you can meet survivors, find out where to get your screening and more here.

pops in the park

Then Saturday night as the sun sets over Vinoy Park, Ann Kelly welcomes you to our annual Pops in the Park concert at 7 pm with the Florida Orchestra. Bring your blankets, chairs, picnic dinner, but most importantly, bring a donation for Metropolitan Ministries.

