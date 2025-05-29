Come Sale Away

The Tampa Bay Rays are holding a massive yard sale this Saturday in Lot 7 from 11 am to 2 pm at the Trop and it’s for charity. Here’s the deal. You buy a $20 bag to fill with some of the 75,000 items for sale. You even get a voucher to claim a pair of tickets to select 2025 season home games. Proceeds will benefit the the Rays Baseball Foundation.
St. Petersburg Mayor Kenneth Welch and others will raise the Pride flag today at 9 a.m. outside of City Hall (175 5th St. N). Pride Month officially begins this Sunday, June 1st.
It’s a big party! The Asian American & Pacific Islander Festival is this Saturday in downtown St Pete. The HAPPI (Honoring Asian American & Pacific Islanders) Festival takes place from 3 pm to 7 pm at Albert Whitted Park.
