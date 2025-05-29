Come Sale Away

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: A general overall aerial view of Tropicana Field and stadium dome damage from Hurricane Milton on January 11, 2025 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Rays are holding a massive yard sale this Saturday in Lot 7 from 11 am to 2 pm at the Trop and it’s for charity. Here’s the deal. You buy a $20 bag to fill with some of the 75,000 items for sale. You even get a voucher to claim a pair of tickets to select 2025 season home games. Proceeds will benefit the the Rays Baseball Foundation.

Ann-Ventures Rays Yard Sale - photo Tampa Bay Rays

St. Petersburg Mayor Kenneth Welch and others will raise the Pride flag today at 9 a.m. outside of City Hall (175 5th St. N). Pride Month officially begins this Sunday, June 1st.

St Pete Pride

It’s a big party! The Asian American & Pacific Islander Festival is this Saturday in downtown St Pete. The HAPPI (Honoring Asian American & Pacific Islanders) Festival takes place from 3 pm to 7 pm at Albert Whitted Park.

Ann Ventures

