C’mon And Take A Free Ride

First of all, Happy St Patrick’s Day! Secondly, let’s keep it a safe day, and AAA can help if you find yourself unable to get behind the wheel safely. Don’t take a chance, take advantage of Tow To Go. AAA has activated its “Tow to Go” to prevent impaired drivers on the road during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend by offering free towing even if you are not a AAA member. “Tow to Go” will be active from 6 p.m. Friday, March 14, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 18. Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

St Patrick's Day Krispy Kreme

Then, reward yourself for the wearing of the green! Disclaimer - it’s at participating locations only. But if you wear green to participating Krispy Kreme shops today, youcan can get one free O’riginal Glazed Doughnut, no purchase necessary. The O’riginal Glazed Doughnut is simply the green version of the brand’s famous Original Glazed Doughnut.

Holy Cross v Iowa IOWA CITY, IOWA- MARCH 23: A March Madness logo stamped into the Wilson basketballs. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

And can we get a big WAY TO GO here! Starting Friday in Columbus, Ohio, the USF Women Bulls basketball team goes to work as the 12th seed in the Regional 3. First up will be No. 5-seeded Tennessee. The lady Bulls gained entry by winning three games in three days in the American Athletic Conference tournament in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ann Ventures









©2025 Cox Media Group