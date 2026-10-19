Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Kaia Gerber remember Presley Gerber after death at 27

Rande Gerber, Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber attend The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. (John Phillips/bfc/Getty Images)

The family of Presley Gerber has made their first public statements about the late model after his death on Sept. 21 at age 27.

Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and their daughter, Kaia Gerber, took to social media Sunday to remember Presley Gerber, who died at a rehab facility in Santa Monica, according to a report from the Los Angeles medical examiner.

"We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years. He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever," Crawford, Rande Gerber and Kaia Gerber said in a joint statement shared on each of their accounts. "We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability."

They ended the statement with a message of thanks, writing, "We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia."

Kaia Gerber, a model and actress, also posted her own tribute to her brother on social media, writing, "You know how much I loved being your sister. It has always been, and will forever be, my favorite thing about myself."

"I came into this world with a white-knuckle grip around you. I had more love for you than I knew what to do with. And now that it has nowhere obvious to go, I'm certain it's going to swallow me whole," she continued. "You were my ultimate teacher while you were here, and now I'm left wondering what I could possibly be taught in your absence."

The official cause and manner of death for Presley Gerber has not been publicly released. Police in Santa Monica told ABC News last month they are investigating his death as a suspected overdose.

Presley Gerber followed his mom's footsteps into modeling, being signed by IMG Models at 15 years old and walking runway shows for brands including Moschino and Dolce & Gabbana.

In recent years, he had been open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse, speaking candidly about treatment after being charged with a DUI in 2019.

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