Chloë Grace Moretz announces marriage to partner Kate Harrison

The pair, who got engaged on Jan. 1 after seven years together, confirmed their nuptials over the weekend in an interview with Vogue, giving the outlet an inside look at their final fittings at the Louis Vuitton Atelier in Paris, France.
"We are overwhelmed in a good way," Moretz told Vogue while awaiting her completed dress in the couple's suite at the Le Bristol hotel.
The pair changed into separate second looks following their ceremony, with Moretz sporting white trousers and cutout blazer with a cowboy hat and Harrison wearing a bodice and trousers set with a sheer overlay and covered buttons down the front, according to Vogue.
In an Instagram post Monday, Moretz thanked Louis Vuitton and its women's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, who designed both her ceremony and after-party looks.
