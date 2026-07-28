'Children of Blood and Bone' film adaptation gets star-studded trailer

Tosin Cole, Thuso Mbedu, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Lena Waithe, Regina King, Lashana Lynch and Zackary Momoh attend the 'Children of Blood and Bone' trailer launch event at Brooklyn Academy of Music on July 27, 2026, in Brooklyn, New York. (Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

The official trailer for Children of Blood and Bone has arrived.

Paramount Pictures has released the trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of author Tomi Adeyemi’s 2018 novel of the same name.

"In the epic fantasy world of Orïsha, a young woman goes on a quest to reclaim the magic that was violently stolen from her people. She and her brother ally with the daughter and son of the king to fight back against his brutal rule," according to the film's official synopsis.

The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood helmed the film. It features a star-studded cast including Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Tosin Cole, Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Regina King, Idris Elba and Viola Davis.

Mbedu stars as Zelie, a woman who has the power to command undead spirits. Idris takes on the role of Prince Inan while Stenberg plays Princess Amari.

The trailer finds Davis' character, Mama Agba, speaking to Zelie.

"For years I have trained you because I believe you are the one. You can bring magic back," she tells her.

This film marks a reunion between Prince-Bythewood and performers Mbedu, Davis and Lynch, who previously starred in her 2022 movie The Woman King.

Children of Blood and Bone will debut in theaters and on IMAX screens on Jan. 15, 2027.

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