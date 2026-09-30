Chad Lowe shares memories of daughter after her death at 13

Chad Lowe, Kim Painter, Nixie Lowe, Fiona Lowe and Mabel Lowe attend the Red Carpet Premiere Event for 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' at Walt Disney Studios, February 04, 2023 in Burbank, Calif. (Steven Simione/Getty Images)

The 13-year-old daughter of actor Chad Lowe and his wife, Kim Painter, has died, the family confirmed in a statement to ABC News.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona," the Lowe family said Wednesday of their daughter Fiona Lowe. "She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance."

No cause of death was given for Fiona, one of the couple's three children.

“She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents,” the family said, adding, “In fact, she was the light of our lives.”

“Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time," they continued. "If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.”

Lowe, an actor, director and producer, and Painter, a producer, have been married for 16 years.

Lowe, the younger brother of actor Rob Lowe, celebrated Fiona's 13th birthday in a post on Instagram last November, writing, "Celebrating Fiona officially becoming a teen today!! Keep dancing through life FiBear! Love you soooo much!!"

Last year, the family of five lost their home in the deadly blaze that devastated the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Chad Lowe described the resilience of his daughters in a post on Instagram, writing, "The way they’ve handled this whole devastating experience is nothing short of remarkable. I am in awe of their spirit and resilience. Helping them navigate these tough times is my sole purpose. Being their dad is my life’s greatest joy and privilege."

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