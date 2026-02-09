Catherine O'Hara cause of death revealed

Catherine O'Hara attends a red carpet for 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at on Aug. 28, 2024, in Venice, Italy. (Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage via Getty Images)

Catherine O'Hara's cause of death has been revealed.

The actress died of a pulmonary embolism, according to her death certificate, released Monday by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office.

Rectal cancer is listed on the certificate as the underlying cause of death.

A pulmonary embolism is a sudden blockage in a lung artery that occurs as a result of a blood clot traveling to the lungs, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

The 71-year-old actress had not publicly revealed any health struggles.

O'Hara's manager first confirmed news of her death on Friday, Jan. 30.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told ABC News it received a call for medical aid earlier that day at 4:48 a.m. at an address connected to O'Hara. She was transported to a hospital in serious condition at that time, according to the LAFD.

O'Hara's vast and prolific acting career included more than 100 roles across TV and film. She recently scored accolades for her role in the comedy series Schitt's Creek as Moira Rose, a grandiose actress who is blissfully detached from reality. At the time of her death, she was starring in the award-winning Apple series The Studio.

Her portrayal of Moira in Schitt's Creek — which also starred Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy — earned her a Primetime Emmy Award in 2020, as well as a Golden Globe in 2021.

As news of O'Hara's death spread, tributes for the late actress poured in from across the world of entertainment.

Dan Levy paid tribute to O'Hara in an Instagram post, writing, "What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O'Hara's brilliance for all those years."

"Having spent over fifty years collaborating with my Dad, Catherine was extended family before she ever played my family," he continued. "It's hard to imagine a world without her in it. I will cherish every funny memory I was fortunate enough to make with her."

The cast and crew of The Studio, the Apple TV series on which O'Hara starred opposite Seth Rogen, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, Kathryn Hahn and more, also paid tribute to the acclaimed actress in the wake of her death. A rep for Rogen shared a statement on the show's behalf, which read, "We are at a loss for words at the passing of our friend Catherine O'Hara."

"She was a hero to all of us, and we pinched ourselves every day that we got to work with her on The Studio," the statement continued. "She was somehow classy, warm, and hilarious all at the same time. We're unbelievably saddened she is gone and send our deepest sympathy to [her husband] Bo and all her family."

O'Hara is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, and sons, Matthew Welch and Luke Welch.

