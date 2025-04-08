Cash For The Cabana

Singer Taylor Dayne performs on stage at Route 66 Legends Theater on Aug.13, 2005, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Taylor Dayne had 7 back-to-back Top-10 singles in the 1980's and was recently featured in the series "Remaking: Taylor Dayne" on VH-1. (Photo by Steve Snowden/Getty Images)

Better and better beach weather means those cabanas at the beach come at a premium. So let’s start off my Info To Go with this!

Starting Monday, April 21st, the Dove will Delete Your Debt, sponsored by Crown Kia, the Better Way to Buy and Service! First things first - download the free Dove app at 1055thedove and listen for the keyword five time a day at 8 am, 10 am, noon, 2 pm and 5 pm for your chance to win $1,000 in free cash!

Then, let’s talk more goodies to look forward to as 105.5 The Dove presents Yacht Rock Summer featuring Firefall, Pure Prairie League and Pablo Cruise Thursday night, July 17th at Ruth Eckerd Hal ! Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 11th at 10am. Tickets will be available at the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or by visiting www.rutheckerdhall.com.

Now, let’s get those weekend plans in place at the BayCare Sound. Chicago will be there Friday night, then Air Supply with Taylor Dayne Sunday night! I have more fun in the Dove Events Guide, too.

This is a true taste of what we love at the beach. The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival in Clearwater opens Friday with a 24,000-square foot structure that encompasses the Sugar Sand Walk Exhibit. Seventeen professional sand sculptors, who journey from all corners of the globe along with free sand sculpting.

Enjoy, and as always, tag us with those pics on Facebook or Instagram at @1055thedove.

